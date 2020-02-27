Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 142.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,441 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

In related news, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 2,700 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 149,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,200 shares of company stock worth $306,201. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,288. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

