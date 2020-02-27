Sei Investments Co. Purchases 96,104 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,014,300. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -409,680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

