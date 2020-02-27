Sei Investments Co. Purchases 66,764 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 473.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,703 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,520,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 1,228,929 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,364,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after buying an additional 970,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,780,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,077,000 after buying an additional 886,752 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. 205,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

