Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,610 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Banner worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banner by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 167,988 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Banner by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banner by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Banner by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Banner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $63.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

