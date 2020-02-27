Sei Investments Co. Purchases 18,611 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Docusign by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.72. 1,274,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,599. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,918,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,593,682 shares of company stock valued at $119,763,605. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

