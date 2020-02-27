Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 230,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 151.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

WRB stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,318. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.