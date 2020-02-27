Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 39.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 299,316 shares of company stock worth $19,481,161 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNDM traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.50. 45,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $51.37 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.48 and a beta of 0.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

