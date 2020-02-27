Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,432,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,066,818 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after buying an additional 1,031,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 148.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,660,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 991,151 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 213,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

Several analysts have commented on NYCB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

