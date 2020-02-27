Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of BMC Stock worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BMC Stock by 6.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.83. 25,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

