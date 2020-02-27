Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. 26,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 35.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNDA. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

