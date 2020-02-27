Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMBI. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMBI. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 175,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,032. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

