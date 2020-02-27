Sei Investments Co. Has $808.44 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,126,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 157,621 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Microsoft worth $808,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 961,318 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $151,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.43. 41,705,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,203,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,294.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $106.87 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

