Sei Investments Co. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.27. 251,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,240. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

