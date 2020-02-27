Sei Investments Co. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Beer worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.14.

In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $104,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,936 shares of company stock valued at $32,483,353. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

SAM traded down $6.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.67. 4,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,363. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.49. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $258.34 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.