Sei Investments Co. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 52,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

