Sei Investments Co. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Strategic Education worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 838.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 17.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STRA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In other news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.89. 47,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,201. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $122.08 and a 1 year high of $189.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

