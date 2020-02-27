Sei Investments Co. Has $3.38 Million Stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Cactus worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $25.89. 19,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. Cactus Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

