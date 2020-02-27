Sei Investments Co. Has $3.34 Million Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 647.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 654,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after purchasing an additional 566,738 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 3.43. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

