Sei Investments Co. Has $3.18 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SF. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 68,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,167.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $116,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,928 shares of company stock worth $2,080,267 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SF traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,357. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.