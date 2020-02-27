Sei Investments Co. Has $3.15 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 126,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 999.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 207,528 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $23.37. 291,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.93.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

