Sei Investments Co. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 1,549.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after buying an additional 8,350,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Altice USA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,836 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Altice USA by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 872,729 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 338,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,020. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.