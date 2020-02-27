Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Middleby worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after buying an additional 340,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Middleby by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,380,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,578,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after buying an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.51.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

