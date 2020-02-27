Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 594.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.63% of Caesarstone worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,581. Caesarstone Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $389.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.