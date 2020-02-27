Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Peloton were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

Peloton stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,818. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

