Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $141.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.