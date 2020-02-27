Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of CONMED worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,616,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 9.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

