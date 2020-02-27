Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,517 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Canada Goose worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.91. 57,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.98. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

