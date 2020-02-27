Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,362 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

ADC stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.91. 111,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,039. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

