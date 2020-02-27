Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Argo Group worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Shares of ARGO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,153. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.