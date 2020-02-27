Sei Investments Co. Buys 34,887 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1,487.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,552. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.