Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Pegasystems worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pegasystems by 54.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pegasystems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $540,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,145,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,038 shares of company stock worth $1,894,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,703. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

