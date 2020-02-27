Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,978 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSA traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,603. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.61, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

