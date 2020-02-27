SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

SEK traded down A$1.21 ($0.86) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$21.60 ($15.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,981. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 43.11. SEEK has a fifty-two week low of A$16.97 ($12.04) and a fifty-two week high of A$24.09 ($17.09).

In other SEEK news, insider Andrew Bassat 243,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

