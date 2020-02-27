SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

SEK traded down A$1.21 ($0.86) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$21.60 ($15.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,981. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 43.11. SEEK has a fifty-two week low of A$16.97 ($12.04) and a fifty-two week high of A$24.09 ($17.09).

In other SEEK news, insider Andrew Bassat 243,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

