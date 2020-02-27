Scott K. Duff Sells 7,134 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE NOV opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.32. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 323.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 57,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 71.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 871,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 363,058 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,652 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.