Scott K. Duff Sells 7,134 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE NOV opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.32. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $29.37.
National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 323.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 57,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 71.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 871,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 363,058 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,652 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About National-Oilwell Varco
National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.
Further Reading: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.