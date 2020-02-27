Scott G. Ginn Sells 11,250 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMED stock opened at $188.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $202.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.45.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

