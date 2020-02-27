Scott Dietzen Sells 185,000 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pure Storage stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pure Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,848.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 85.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

