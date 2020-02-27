Scff Management Llc Sells 35,459 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 35,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $132,616.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 22,709 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $89,927.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 42,996 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $175,423.68.

On Friday, February 14th, Scff Management Llc sold 26,853 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $111,171.42.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Scff Management Llc sold 45,598 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $198,351.30.

On Monday, February 10th, Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $280,356.98.

On Thursday, February 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $262,364.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12.

On Friday, November 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 2,628 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $10,879.92.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $53,863.89.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.26. Elevate Credit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Elevate Credit by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Elevate Credit by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Elevate Credit by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Elevate Credit by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELVT. Stephens cut Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

