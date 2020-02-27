Scff Management Llc Sells 22,709 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 22,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $89,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Scff Management Llc sold 35,459 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $132,616.66.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 42,996 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $175,423.68.

On Friday, February 14th, Scff Management Llc sold 26,853 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $111,171.42.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Scff Management Llc sold 45,598 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $198,351.30.

On Monday, February 10th, Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $280,356.98.

On Thursday, February 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $262,364.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12.

On Friday, November 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 2,628 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $10,879.92.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $53,863.89.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.26. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 57.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

