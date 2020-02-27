SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of SBFG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.81. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

