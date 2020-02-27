Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded by Renaissance Capital to “Hold”

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of Sasol stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,747. Sasol has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
