Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded by Renaissance Capital to “Hold”

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Sasol stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,747. Sasol has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 378,680 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $2,485,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 876,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

