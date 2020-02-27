Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Purchases $95,013.00 in Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 7,650 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00.

Shares of SBH opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 780,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 478,855 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $515,000.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

