salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.0-21.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.93 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.16-3.18 EPS.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.37. 4,805,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,693. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cross Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.03.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $99,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,439 shares of company stock valued at $86,047,720 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.