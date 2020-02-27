salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.875-4.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.16-3.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,805,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $160.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.89, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.03.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.65, for a total transaction of $813,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 499,439 shares of company stock worth $86,047,720. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

