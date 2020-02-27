salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,125,180.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRM opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average is $162.45. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.