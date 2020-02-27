SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAFRAN/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

Shares of SAFRY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $35.60. 106,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,324. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. SAFRAN/ADR has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $41.54.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.