Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$18.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CFP. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Canfor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upgraded Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded Canfor from a tender rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.00.

Shares of CFP opened at C$12.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -5.81. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$8.55 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

