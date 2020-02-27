Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.27.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average is $112.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.