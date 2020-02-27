Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roku to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.87. Roku has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $4,790,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,612 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,476 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

