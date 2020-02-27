Roderick K. West Sells 139,066 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Entergy stock opened at $125.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Motco bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Entergy by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.