Robin Sheremeta Buys 10,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,198.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$411,594.

TSE TECK.A opened at C$16.69 on Thursday. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$17.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.18 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

